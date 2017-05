Momentul in care un pescar din Australia pocneste un rechin peste bot, suparat ca nu-i da drumul la navodul cu peste. VIDEO

sharks are assholes and dad doesnt like them very much EDIT: dad loves sharks, it was all a good laugh, the shark was not hurt at all, thanks. Disclaimer: This video is exclusively managed by Caters News. To license or use in a commercial player please contact video@catersnews.com or aus@catersnews.com call +44 (0)121 616 1100 / +61 (0)2 8068 4248

A post shared by ニコラス (@nicwilks) on May 14, 2017 at 12:06am PDT