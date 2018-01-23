Nominalizarile la Oscar 2018, anuntate. Noua filme, in competitia pentru cel mai bun film

UPDATE 15.45: Nominalizările la fiecare categorie:



Cel mai bun film: Call me by your name; Darkest Hour, Dunkirk, Get Out, Lady Bird, Phantom Thread, The Post, The Shape of Water, Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri.



Cel mai bun regizor: Christopher Nolan - Dunkirk, Jordan Peele - Get Out, Greta Gerwig - Lady Bird, Paul Thomas Anderson - Phantom Thread, Guillermo del Toro - The Shape of Water



Cel mai bun actor în rol principal: Timothée Chalamet - Call Me by Your Name; Daniel Day-Lewis - Phantom Thread; Daniel Kaluuya - Get Out; Gary Oldman - Darkest Hour; Denzel Washington - Roman J. Israel.



Cea mai bună actriţă în rol principal: Sally Hawkins - The Shape of Water; Frances McDormand - Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri; Margot Robbie - I, Tonya; Saoirse Ronan - Lady Bird; Meryl Streep - The Post

Cea mai bună actriţă în rol secundar: Mary J. Blige - Mudbound; Allison Janney - I, Tonya; Leslie Manville - Phantom Thread; Laurie Metcalf - Lady Bird; Octavia Spencer - The Shape of Water

Cel mai bun actor în rol secundar: Willem Dafoe - The Florida Project; Woody Harrelson - Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri; Richard Jenkins - The Shape of Water; Christopher Plummer - All the Money in the World; Sam Rockwell - Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri

Cel mai bun film străin: A Fantastic Woman (Chile); On Body and Soul (Hungary); The Insult (Lebanon); Loveless (Russia); The Square (Sweden).

Cel mai bună melodie: Remember Me (from Coco); Mystery of Love (from Call Me By Your Name); This Is Me (from The Greatest Showman); Mighty River (from Mudbound); Stand Up For Something (from Marshall)

Cel mai bun scurt-metraj documentar: Heaven is a traffic jam on the 405

Cel mai bun scenariu adaptat: Call Me By Your Name; The Disaster Artist; Logan; Molly’s Game; Mudbound.

Cel mai original scenariu: The Big Sick; Get Out; Lady Bird; The Shape of Water; Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri.

Cel mai bun documentar, categoria scurt-metraj: Edith & Eddie; Heaven is a Traffic Jam; Heroin(e); Knifeskills; Traffic Stop.

Cel mai bun documentar, categoria lungmetraj: Abacus: Small Enough to Jail; Faces Places; Icarus; Last Men in Aleppo; Strong Island.

15.25: Cinematografie: Blade Runner; Darkest Hour; Dunkirk; Mudbound; The Shape of Water.

Cel mai bun scurt-metraj: Dekalb Elementary, The 11 O’Clock

My Nephew Emmett, The Silent Child, All Of Us.

Cea mai bună animaţie, la categoria scurt-metraj: Dear Basketball, Garden Party, Lou, Negative Space, Revolting Rhymes.

Costume: Phantom Thread, The Shape of Water, Victoria and Abdul, Beauty and the Beast, Darkest Hour.

Sound Editing: Baby Driver, Blade Runner, Dunkirk, The Shape of Waters, Star Wars: The Last Jedi.

Mixaj : Blade Runner, Baby Driver Dunkirk, The Shape of Water, Star Wars: The Last Jedi.

Coloană sonoră originală: Dunkirk, The Shape of Water, Star Wars, Phantom Tread, Three Bilboards Ebbing Outside Missouri.

Efecte Vizuale: Guardians of the Galaxy, Star Wars, Blade Runner, Kong: Skull Island, War for the planet of Apes.

Cel mai bun montaj de film: Dunkirk, I, Tonya, The Shape of Water, Three Billboards Ebbing Outside Missouri

Machiaj: Darkest Hour, Victoria şi Abdul, Wonder

08.00: Până atunci însă, o mulţime de nume mari apar pe lista nominalizărilor la Zmeura de Aur, probabil singurele premii pe care nu şi le doreşte nimeni.

Jennifer Lawrence, Tom Cruise şi Johnny Depp sunt printre actorii nominalizaţi la “premiul” pentru cea mai proastă interpretare a anului.

La categoria cel mai prost film al anului sunt nominalizate “Emoji Filmul”, continuările “Transformers: Ultimul cavaler” şi “Cincizeci de umbre întunecate”, dar şi remake-urile “Mumia” şi “Baywatch”.

Tradiţia premierii celor mai neinspirate producţii cinematografice ale anului, pe baza votului spectatorilor, a ajuns deja la a 38-a ediţie.

Câştigătorii Zmeurii de Aur vor fi anunţaţi pe 3 martie, cu o zi înaintea Oscarurilor.