Reprezentantii Romaniei la Eurovision, ironizati pe internet. Glumele aparute dupa sarutul lor de pe scena - FOTO

Finalul prestatiei lor, cand Alex a sarutat-o pe Ilinca puternic pe obraz, luand-o prin surprindere, a fost ironizat de numerosi internauti prin postari amuzante. Acestia sunt de parere ca "sarutul ciudat" a distrus totul, pentru ca ea "nu a fost pregatita".

"Now's your chance, it's right, the moment is right" #Eurovision pic.twitter.com/yb6jc4rz8L

— Paddy Power (@paddypower) May 13, 2017

Most uncomfortable and creepy post song kiss goes to the dude from Romania #Eurovision #SBSEurovision #esc2017

— Idris Martin (@IdrisMartin) May 13, 2017

Urgh, no means no, Romania #Eurovision pic.twitter.com/paTFJaz4Is

— Davey A (@Daffooo) May 13, 2017

shout out to romania for absoloutely destroying their yodel cred with an awkward one-sided straight kiss at the end

— j a c k s o n (@headfallsoff) May 13, 2017

HELP ME #Eurovision pic.twitter.com/m4n20DkWiO

— Jew-seph (@HOESHIKO) May 13, 2017

#romania a creepy, viagra fuelled rage kiss to finish - perfect #Eurovision2017 pic.twitter.com/XkbPpJzTgI

— jack slipper (@Vielegele) May 13, 2017

expectations vs reality #eurovision pic.twitter.com/rYLQEtbpdL

— Jemima Skelley (@jemimaskelley) May 13, 2017