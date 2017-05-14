Reprezentantii Romaniei la Eurovision, ironizati pe internet. Glumele aparute dupa sarutul lor de pe scena - FOTO

Romania, reprezentata de Ilinca si Alex Florea, cu piesa "Yodel It!", a ocupat pozitia a saptea in clasamentul final Eurovision Song Contest 2017.
Finalul prestatiei lor, cand Alex a sarutat-o pe Ilinca puternic pe obraz, luand-o prin surprindere, a fost ironizat de numerosi internauti prin postari amuzante. Acestia sunt de parere ca "sarutul ciudat" a distrus totul, pentru ca ea "nu a fost pregatita".
"Now's your chance, it's right, the moment is right" #Eurovision pic.twitter.com/yb6jc4rz8L
— Paddy Power (@paddypower) May 13, 2017
Most uncomfortable and creepy post song kiss goes to the dude from Romania #Eurovision #SBSEurovision #esc2017
— Idris Martin (@IdrisMartin) May 13, 2017
Urgh, no means no, Romania #Eurovision pic.twitter.com/paTFJaz4Is
— Davey A (@Daffooo) May 13, 2017
shout out to romania for absoloutely destroying their yodel cred with an awkward one-sided straight kiss at the end
— j a c k s o n (@headfallsoff) May 13, 2017
HELP ME #Eurovision pic.twitter.com/m4n20DkWiO
— Jew-seph (@HOESHIKO) May 13, 2017
#romania a creepy, viagra fuelled rage kiss to finish - perfect #Eurovision2017 pic.twitter.com/XkbPpJzTgI
— jack slipper (@Vielegele) May 13, 2017
expectations vs reality #eurovision pic.twitter.com/rYLQEtbpdL
— Jemima Skelley (@jemimaskelley) May 13, 2017