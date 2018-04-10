Google+

6 morti in SUA, dupa ce un avion de mici dimensiuni s-a prabusit pe un teren de golf

Sase persoane au murit, pe un teren de golf din Arizona, dupa ce avionul de mici dimensiuni a luat foc si s-a prabusit, la scurt timp de la decolare.

 

Avionul a decolat de pe Aeroportul Scottsdale, luni, în jurul orei locale 20.45, iar la scurt timp s-a prăbuşit pe un teren de golf, a anunţat Departamentul de Poliţie din Scottsdale, citat de CNN.

 

 

Potrivit surse citate, pe teren nu se aflau alte persoane care să fi fost rănite. Autoritatea Naţională de Transport a deschis o anchetă.

 

 

Sursa: CNN

 

Sursa: Stirile PRO TV
