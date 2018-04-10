6 morti in SUA, dupa ce un avion de mici dimensiuni s-a prabusit pe un teren de golf

Sase persoane au murit, pe un teren de golf din Arizona, dupa ce avionul de mici dimensiuni a luat foc si s-a prabusit, la scurt timp de la decolare.
Avionul a decolat de pe Aeroportul Scottsdale, luni, în jurul orei locale 20.45, iar la scurt timp s-a prăbuşit pe un teren de golf, a anunţat Departamentul de Poliţie din Scottsdale, citat de CNN.
#NOW: Air15 showing the wreckage in the aftermath of the #Scottsdale plane crash. No word on possible injuries at this time. We're awaiting a press conference from officials. https://t.co/YLfa6FP2t2 #abc15 pic.twitter.com/gsP2c0Rdux— ABC15 Arizona (@abc15) April 10, 2018
Potrivit surse citate, pe teren nu se aflau alte persoane care să fi fost rănite. Autoritatea Naţională de Transport a deschis o anchetă.
What we know on the #Scottsdale plane crash:— ABC15 Arizona (@abc15) April 10, 2018
-A Piper PA-24 crashed after takeoff
-The plane crashed on the TPC Champions golf course
Live report coming up on ABC15 at 10 p.m. Video: https://t.co/YLfa6FP2t2 pic.twitter.com/bCXhgIBzuA
Sursa: CNN