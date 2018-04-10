6 morti in SUA, dupa ce un avion de mici dimensiuni s-a prabusit pe un teren de golf

Avionul a decolat de pe Aeroportul Scottsdale, luni, în jurul orei locale 20.45, iar la scurt timp s-a prăbuşit pe un teren de golf, a anunţat Departamentul de Poliţie din Scottsdale, citat de CNN.

#NOW: Air15 showing the wreckage in the aftermath of the #Scottsdale plane crash. No word on possible injuries at this time. We're awaiting a press conference from officials. https://t.co/YLfa6FP2t2 #abc15 pic.twitter.com/gsP2c0Rdux