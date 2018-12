Cine este atacatorul din Strasbourg. Are 29 de ani si era considerat „un risc pentru securitate” - FOTO

UPDATE 03:10: Pe reţele de socializare şi în presa locală au apărut imagini cu presupusul atacator. 600 de poliţişti au fost mobilizaţi să îl găsească, conform BFM TV.

BREAKING NEWS; Police are now trying to find 29-year-old Chekatt Chérif, who was already on their terrorist watch list. He has just killed 4 people at Christmas market in #Strasbourg France. pic.twitter.com/RZEq2wra3W