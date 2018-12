Drumuri distruse, cladiri fisurate. Imagini surprinse in timpul cutremurului din Alaska - VIDEO/FOTO

Earthquake damage on Vine Road, south of Wasilla is seen from above on Nov. 30. Alaska’s largest city—pop. about 300,000—was rocked by back-to-back #earthquakes on Friday, including one that measured magnitude 7.0, according to the U.S. Geological Survey. The first and more powerful quake was centered about seven miles north of Anchorage, the Associated Press reports. There were no immediate reports of any deaths or serious injuries. Alaska averages 40,000 earthquakes per year, the AP adds, with more large quakes than all other states combined. Governor Bill Walker said it would take more than a week or two to repair damaged roads. Read more on TIME.com. Photograph by @marclesterphoto—@anchoragedailynews/@apnews

