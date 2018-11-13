Medicii americani riposteaza. Motivul pentru care au publicat poze cu ei plini de sange - FOTO





”Dacă nu aţi avut în mâini inima cuiva care s-a oprit, nu ne puteţi spune nouă să ne vedem de treabă”, a declarat pentru BBC chirurgul David Morris, în vârstă de 42 de ani.

Can’t post a patient photo.... so this is a selfie.



This is what it looks like to #stayinmylane. @NRA @JosephSakran pic.twitter.com/bVPtXH9oXn — Dave Morris (@traumadmo) 10 November 2018

Un mesaj publicat pe Twitter de Asociaţia Naţională a Armelor a stârnit furie, mai ales că a venit la câteva ore după ce atacul comis într-un bar din California, unde 12 oameni au murit.

”Cineva ar trebui să-i înveţe pe medicii anti-arme încrezuţi să-şi vadă de treabă”, a transmis NRA.

You have never had to wipe the blood off your shoes before you tell the mother of a 17 yo boy that she will never hug her son again. THAT is my lane. Come to work with me for one day and see the impact gun violence has on our country. #ThisIsOurLane #BAFERDS #StopGunViolence https://t.co/Ecr2PQWWj2 — Ellie Wallace MD (@EMDocEllie) 9 November 2018

Medicii revoltaţi au răspuns cu poze şocante pe reţelele sociale, în care apar plini de sânge după operaţii, ori materiale folosite după intervenţiile de salvare a victimelor împuşcate.

Imaginile au stârnit un impact puternic în rândul oamenilor, care au redistribuit postările de zeci de mii de ori, alături de hashtagul #ThisIsOurLane.

”Oamenii trebuie să vadă realitatea cu care ne confruntăm. Mult prea des rămânem înţepeniţi în aceleaşi argumente vechi despre violenţa armată”, a mai spus medicul Morris, din Utah, pentru BBC.

Dear @NRA,



Even radiologists, who most people don’t really think of as clinical doctors, are heavily involved in planning and treatment of gunshot wounds. Not only is it our lane, but it’s everyone’s lane to try and solve this pic.twitter.com/TYlUiuyge1 — Dr. Shadowgazer (@DShadowgazer) 10 November 2018

Bullet I took out of a 6 month old’s brain. @NRA you created my lane! #stayinmylane #ThisISMyLane #GunControlNow #Docs4GunSense pic.twitter.com/e54kYX1dBD — Mahua Dey (@Goru78) 12 November 2018

