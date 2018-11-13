Google+

Medicii americani riposteaza. Motivul pentru care au publicat poze cu ei plini de sange - FOTO

Medicii americani riposteaza dupa ce Asociatia Nationala a Armelor le-a transmis sa-si vada de treaba lor in ceea ce priveste restrictiile privind armele in SUA.



”Dacă nu aţi avut în mâini inima cuiva care s-a oprit, nu ne puteţi spune nouă să ne vedem de treabă”, a declarat pentru BBC chirurgul David Morris, în vârstă de 42 de ani.

Un mesaj publicat pe Twitter de Asociaţia Naţională a Armelor a stârnit furie, mai ales că a venit la câteva ore după ce atacul comis într-un bar din California, unde 12 oameni au murit.

 

”Cineva ar trebui să-i înveţe pe medicii anti-arme încrezuţi să-şi vadă de treabă”, a transmis NRA.

Medicii revoltaţi au răspuns cu poze şocante pe reţelele sociale, în care apar plini de sânge după operaţii, ori materiale folosite după intervenţiile de salvare a victimelor împuşcate.

 

Imaginile au stârnit un impact puternic în rândul oamenilor, care au redistribuit postările de zeci de mii de ori, alături de hashtagul #ThisIsOurLane.

 

”Oamenii trebuie să vadă realitatea cu care ne confruntăm. Mult prea des rămânem înţepeniţi în aceleaşi argumente vechi despre violenţa armată”, a mai spus medicul Morris, din Utah, pentru BBC.




Sursa: Stirile PRO TV
