O duba a intrat in multime in Toronto. Cel putin opt raniti

O duba a intrat in pietoni, pe o strada din orasul canadian Toronto.
Potrivit Poliţiei, au fost rănite între 8 şi 10 persoane, însă nu se ştie momentan cât de grav.
Populaţia a fost sfătuită să evite locul în care a avut loc accidentul.
Toronto police say at least 10 people run over by a van. Details of incident to come out yet pic.twitter.com/5AO9IalZtN— Press TV (@PressTV) April 23, 2018
Mai multe echipe de intervenţie au fost trimise la faţa locului.
Poliţiştii îl caută pe şoferul dubei, care a fugit după accident.
More: Toronto subway service shut down after report that a van struck a number of people at Yonge Street and Finch Avenue East. No service on Line 1, between Sheppard and Finch Stations, and no shuttle buses at the moment. Yonge Street SB shut as well in area. (Photo by Jon Tam) pic.twitter.com/kwtacY7A0u— CBC News Alerts (@CBCAlerts) April 23, 2018
A van struck multiple pedestrians on a busy street in Toronto, police say https://t.co/R2kMMJueIP pic.twitter.com/IeVIQec8QO— CNN Breaking News (@cnnbrk) April 23, 2018