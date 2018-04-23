Google+

O duba a intrat in multime in Toronto. Cel putin opt raniti

O duba a intrat in pietoni, pe o strada din orasul canadian Toronto.

 

Potrivit Poliţiei, au fost rănite între 8 şi 10 persoane, însă nu se ştie momentan cât de grav.

 

Populaţia a fost sfătuită să evite locul în care a avut loc accidentul.

 

Mai multe echipe de intervenţie au fost trimise la faţa locului.

 

Poliţiştii îl caută pe şoferul dubei, care a fugit după accident.

 

 


Sursa: Stirile PRO TV
Rapoarte financiare si bon de plata la biserica. Asta se intampla la Ghidighici unde preotul elibereaza bon pentru donatii, cununii sau inmormantari, iar lunar publica veniturile si cheltuielile pe site - VIDEO
Rgina Elizabeta a avut parte de cel mai frumos cadou. Aceasta a devenit din nou strabunica. Kate, sotia printului William, a nascut astazi un baietel - VIDEO
