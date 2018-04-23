O duba a intrat in multime in Toronto. Cel putin opt raniti

Potrivit Poliţiei, au fost rănite între 8 şi 10 persoane, însă nu se ştie momentan cât de grav.

Populaţia a fost sfătuită să evite locul în care a avut loc accidentul.

Toronto police say at least 10 people run over by a van. Details of incident to come out yet pic.twitter.com/5AO9IalZtN

Mai multe echipe de intervenţie au fost trimise la faţa locului.

Poliţiştii îl caută pe şoferul dubei, care a fugit după accident.

More: Toronto subway service shut down after report that a van struck a number of people at Yonge Street and Finch Avenue East. No service on Line 1, between Sheppard and Finch Stations, and no shuttle buses at the moment. Yonge Street SB shut as well in area. (Photo by Jon Tam) pic.twitter.com/kwtacY7A0u