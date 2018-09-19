O masina a lovit un grup de persoane in fata unei moschei, la Londra. Primul anunt al autoritatilor - FOTO





Ştirea este în curs de actualizare!

Poliţia “ia în calcul toate variantele cu privire la cauza incidentului”, a anunţat radio LBC pe Twitter.

Reports suggest a car swerved into a crowd of Muslims outside the The Hussaini (Balaghiya) Association in Cricklewood, with 5 injured (3 seriously). Eye-witnesses apparently suggest perpetrators were heard shouting anti-Islamic sloguns. https://t.co/VmvysZgpC5 pic.twitter.com/niMOgf8ccM

Potrivit BBC Radio London, poliţia nu tratează acest accident ca pe un atac terorist.

Latest: two people taken to hospital after a car was driven into pedestrians outside a mosque in #Cricklewood last night. The driver failed to stop but @metpoliceuk aren't treating it as terror-related