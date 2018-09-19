Google+

O masina a lovit un grup de persoane in fata unei moschei, la Londra. Primul anunt al autoritatilor - FOTO

Politia britanica a anuntat ca doua persoane au fost transportate la spital dupa ce o masina a lovit pietoni marti in fata unei moschei din nord-vestul Londrei, informeaza miercuri radio LBC, relateaza Reuters, potrivit Agerpres.



Ştirea este în curs de actualizare!

 

Poliţia “ia în calcul toate variantele cu privire la cauza incidentului”, a anunţat radio LBC pe Twitter.

 

Potrivit BBC Radio London, poliţia nu tratează acest accident ca pe un atac terorist.

 

 

Sursa: Agerpres


Sursa: Stirile PRO TV
