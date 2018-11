Petro Porosenko: “Rusia mobilizeaza trupe la granita cu Ucraina”. Reactia Kremlinului - VIDEO

„Avem toate dovezile în acest sens”, a declarat Petro Poroşenko la CNN, în contextul escaladării tensiunilor dintre cele 2 state.

#BREAK Ukraine’s President @poroshenko tells me that “based on our intelligence information, including those we received from our NATO sources,” Russia is concentrating large numbers of troops along the Ukrainian border. “We have all the evidence of that,” he says. pic.twitter.com/NOE3klxvEt