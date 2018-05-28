Google+

Stare de urgenta in statul american Maryland. Doua orase, devastate de inundatii - VIDEO

E stare de urgenta in statul american Maryland, unde doua orase au fost ravasite de inundatii ivite dupa ploi abundente.



Străzile localităţii Ellicott City s-au transformat în râuri furibunde. Şuvoaiele au luat pe sus maşinile parcate pe străzi şi le-au purtat la vale.
Cartierele respective au fost afectate şi în 2016 de inundaţii la fel de violente.

 

Scene similare s-au derulat şi în oraşul Baltimore. Pompierii au primit sute de apeluri şi au intervenit cu bărcile ca să-i salveze pe localnicii luaţi prin surprindere de torenţi.

 

În unele zonele, apele au ajuns până la primul etaj al clădirilor, aşa că mulţi locatari s-au refugiat pe acoperiş.


Sursa: PRO TV
Fostul presedinte american George H.W. Bush a fost spitalizat
Caz socant in Romania. Un barbat si-a legat cainele de masina si l-a tarat pe sosea. Animalul s-a ranit la picioare - VIDEO
Concluziile accidentului in care un Volvo autonom de la Uber a ucis o femeie: sistemul a detectat pietonul, dar nu a franat - FOTO

