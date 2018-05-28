Stare de urgenta in statul american Maryland. Doua orase, devastate de inundatii - VIDEO





Străzile localităţii Ellicott City s-au transformat în râuri furibunde. Şuvoaiele au luat pe sus maşinile parcate pe străzi şi le-au purtat la vale.

Cartierele respective au fost afectate şi în 2016 de inundaţii la fel de violente.

Scene similare s-au derulat şi în oraşul Baltimore. Pompierii au primit sute de apeluri şi au intervenit cu bărcile ca să-i salveze pe localnicii luaţi prin surprindere de torenţi.

În unele zonele, apele au ajuns până la primul etaj al clădirilor, aşa că mulţi locatari s-au refugiat pe acoperiş.

More EXTREME flooding video from @libsolomon as a flash #flood emergency continues along the Patapsco River in parts of Howard, Baltimore and Anne Arundel Counties in MD. pic.twitter.com/JpzVng1jCT

FLASH FLOODS: A state of emergency has been declared in Maryland after a massive storm drenched the Baltimore region - triggering flash floods and prompting emergency rescues, as raging waters engulfed cars and rose to as high as six feet. #TenNews pic.twitter.com/05lADOd8ML