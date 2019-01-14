Un sofer prins conducand cu 197km/h le-a spus politistilor ca „avea pofta de kebab”

El a fost prins pe o autostradă în cursul nopţii, conducând făă permis.

Şoferul de 23 de ani le-a spus oamenilor legii britnici că i se făcuse poftă de kebab, motiv pentru care se grăbea să ajungă să cumpere unul, scrie BBC News.

Ca să scape de poliţie, le-a dat acestora datele de identitate ale fratelui său.

Car clocked at 123mph on the M62. Driver stated he was speeding as he wanted a kebab from Manchester... he forgot to mention that he didn't have a licence or insurance, and the details he gave were his brothers. Fingerprints don't lie! #Court Summons @CPTaskforce @NWmwaypolice pic.twitter.com/KECQEj6n9g