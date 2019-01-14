Google+

Un sofer prins conducand cu 197km/h le-a spus politistilor ca „avea pofta de kebab”

Un sofer prins de politia din Cheshire conducand cu 192km/h le-a spus politistilor ca se grabea sa ajunga in Manchester, pentru ca avea pofta de kebab.

 

El a fost prins pe o autostradă în cursul nopţii, conducând făă permis.

 

Şoferul de 23 de ani le-a spus oamenilor legii britnici că i se făcuse poftă de kebab, motiv pentru care se grăbea să ajungă să cumpere unul, scrie BBC News.

 

Ca să scape de poliţie, le-a dat acestora datele de identitate ale fratelui său.


Sursa: Stirile Pro TV
Inscrie-te la RSS
Citeste mai multe despre: ,

stiri pe acelasi subiect:

vezi mai multe stiri din International

prima pagina pe scurt:

Detalii din dosarul lui Vlad Filat la CtEDO. Anuntul facut de avocatul fostului premier \ DOC
A fost anuntata data oficiala la care incepe ultimul sezon „Game of Thrones” - VIDEO
Un sofer prins conducand cu 197km/h le-a spus politistilor ca „avea pofta de kebab”

s-a intamplat acum 1 an:

    Stirile Pro TV iti recomanda
    Euro
    • Leu moldovenesc
      2.8 lei
    • Euro
      323 eur
    • Dolar S.U.A.
      323 usd
    • Leu romanesc
      323 ron
    • Rubla ruseasca
      4 rub
    • Hrivna ucraineana
      4 uah
    • Leva bulgara
      4 bgn
    Retete Perfecte
    De sarbatori, ofera celor dragi un spectacol pe farfurie! Vezi cum din 4 ingrediente poti prepara o gustare senzationala - VIDEO
    De sarbatori, ofera celor dragi un spectacol pe farfurie! Vezi cum din 4 ingrediente poti prepara o gustare senzationala - VIDEO
    Silvia Petrov i-a dat microfonul lui David Chef, iar ea a luat tigaia! Vezi ce s-a intamplat cu reteta - VIDEO
    Un nutritionist a decis ca salata olivie poate deveni un prieten al siluetei. Iata o reteta savuroasa de la Nionelia Gutu - VIDEO
    Perfecte.md
    Astazi il celebram pe Sfantul Vasile! Vezi cine sunt artistii de la noi care poarta cu mandrie acest nume - FOTO
    Astazi il celebram pe Sfantul Vasile! Vezi cine sunt artistii de la noi care poarta cu mandrie acest nume - FOTO
    In premiera, Nicolae Botgros vorbeste despre fosta sa nora, Adriana Ochisanu:„M-ati palit unde trebuie… Asta e cea mai mare suferinta a mea.” - VIDEO
    Vasile Macovei: "Imi placeau brunetele, insa acum imi plac blondele cu ochi albastri, cu infatisare de model”. Interpretul are o noua iubita? VIDEO
    Acasatv.md
    In urma cu 20 de ani cucerea lumea, iar acum e cu totul alt om. Gabriela Spanic este de nerecunoscut dupa numeroase operatii estetice - FOTO
    In urma cu 20 de ani cucerea lumea, iar acum e cu totul alt om. Gabriela Spanic este de nerecunoscut dupa numeroase operatii estetice - FOTO
    O interpreta de la noi a ramas extrem de dezamagita de un produs cosmetic. „Sa nu credeti in reclama!” - FOTO
    Florin, iubitul Denisei Raducu, doarme la mormantul artistei! Barbatul este distrus de durere - FOTO
    Inprofunzime.md
    Prioritatile Romaniei pe durata presedintiei Consiliului UE, prezentate marti la Bruxelles
    Prioritatile Romaniei pe durata presedintiei Consiliului UE, prezentate marti la Bruxelles
    2018 - un an cu de toate. Principalele evenimente politice din anul care s-a incheiat - VIDEO
    BBC: Parlamentul britanic va supune la vot pe 15 ianuarie acordul de retragere din UE