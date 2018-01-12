Google+

Zapada de 7 metri in Alpii francezi. Au fost cele mai abundente ninsori din ultimii 30 de ani. Imagini spectaculoase - VIDEO

Imagini spectaculoase au fost surprinse in Alpii francezi. A nins atat de mult incat stratul de zapada format depaseste in inaltime plugurile.



Cineva a filmat un echipaj curăţând anevoios ceea ce pare a fi un drum, acoperit de cel puţin doi metri de zăpadă.

 

Potrivit presei, într-un parc naţional, stratul de zăpadă se apropie pe alocuri de şapte metri. Alpii francezi au avut parte de cele mai abundente ninsori din ultimii 30 de ani. Iar riscul de avalanşă se menţine de câteva zile încoace.

 


Sursa: Stirile PRO TV
