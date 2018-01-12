Zapada de 7 metri in Alpii francezi. Au fost cele mai abundente ninsori din ultimii 30 de ani. Imagini spectaculoase - VIDEO





Cineva a filmat un echipaj curăţând anevoios ceea ce pare a fi un drum, acoperit de cel puţin doi metri de zăpadă.

Potrivit presei, într-un parc naţional, stratul de zăpadă se apropie pe alocuri de şapte metri. Alpii francezi au avut parte de cele mai abundente ninsori din ultimii 30 de ani. Iar riscul de avalanşă se menţine de câteva zile încoace.

Death Star Assault! Driving through thick snow and avalanche deposits between Bessans and Bonneval, Savoia, SE Alps today, Jan 11. Video: Marie-Anne Blanc / @MeteoNatura pic.twitter.com/zrOf8sbQ2l — severe-weather.EU (@severeweatherEU) 11 January 2018

188 cm of snow in Bonneval sur Arc, SE France (>1800 m) yesterday afternoon, Jan 8. Report: Extrême Météo Auvergne-Rhône-Alpes pic.twitter.com/cCnMAfPveJ — severe-weather.EU (@severeweatherEU) 9 January 2018

Up to 3 m of snow reported in Tignes (73), SW France at 2000 m this morning, January 9! Report: chris73320 IG / @Meteocontact pic.twitter.com/ezmuqNnJP5 — severe-weather.EU (@severeweatherEU) 9 January 2018

Enormous amounts of new snow and avalanches have cut off Bonneval-sur-Arc, SE France (>1700 m) from the rest of the world, with up to 7 m thick snow deposits blocking the road. The village is also without electricity. Report: Alain Duclos via @MeteoAlpes pic.twitter.com/A1YBTzTrBr — severe-weather.EU (@severeweatherEU) 10 January 2018

Footage shows 6-metre snow tunnel on road in French Alps https://t.co/QOh0PlcefP pic.twitter.com/odaXuem58L — FRANCE 24 English (@France24_en) 11 January 2018

WOW.. Well over 2 METERS of #snow while cleaning of roofs in Rosière South East France at 1800 m elevation today 11th January... #extremeweather #SnowFall

source: Stèphane Regazzoni pic.twitter.com/6UC83trxW7 — WEATHER/ METEO WORLD (@StormchaserUKEU) 11 January 2018