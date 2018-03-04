Vestea mortii lui Davide Astori a socat fotbalul mondial! Mesaje din intreaga lume dupa anuntul tragic

Cluburile din Italia au trimis mesaje de solidaritate pentru cei de la Fiorentina dupa anuntul tragic al mortii lui Davide Astori la doar 31 de ani. Capitanul celor de la Fiorentina a fost gasit fara suflare in camera de hotel.

Derby-ul care era programat pentru aceasta seara intre AC Milan si Internazionale Milano ar putea fi amanat, alaturi de restul etapei din Serie A.

Mai multe cluburi din Italia si nu numai au trimis mesaje de solidaritate dupa aceasta veste tragica. Primul a fost AS Roma, club la care Davide Astori a evoluat in sezonul 2014/2015.

The club is devastated to learn of the death of Davide Astori. The thoughts of everyone at AS Roma are with the player's family, friends and teammates at this terrible and tragic time. pic.twitter.com/vDlL4LIkJr — AS Roma English (@ASRomaEN) 4 March 2018

On this day of tragedy, Juventus expresses its deepest condolences to Davide Astori’s family and Fiorentina. — JuventusFC (@juventusfcen) 4 March 2018

⚫️ Everyone at SSC Napoli is shocked and saddened to hear of the sudden passing of Davide Astori. Our thoughts are with his family at this terrible time 💜 — Official SSC Napoli (@en_sscnapoli) 4 March 2018

Everyone at West Ham United is very saddened to hear of the sudden passing of Davide Astori. Our thoughts are with the family and friends of Davide at this difficult time. — West Ham United (@WestHamUtd) 4 March 2018