Vestea mortii lui Davide Astori a socat fotbalul mondial! Mesaje din intreaga lume dupa anuntul tragic

Capitanul celor de la Fiorentina, Davide Astori, a murit in somn noaptea trecuta.

 

Cluburile din Italia au trimis mesaje de solidaritate pentru cei de la Fiorentina dupa anuntul tragic al mortii lui Davide Astori la doar 31 de ani. Capitanul celor de la Fiorentina a fost gasit fara suflare in camera de hotel.

 

Derby-ul care era programat pentru aceasta seara intre AC Milan si Internazionale Milano ar putea fi amanat, alaturi de restul etapei din Serie A.

 

Mai multe cluburi din Italia si nu numai au trimis mesaje de solidaritate dupa aceasta veste tragica. Primul a fost AS Roma, club la care Davide Astori a evoluat in sezonul 2014/2015.


Sursa: sport.ro
